tech2 News Staff

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale in India has officially kicked off for Prime members today, who have been given 24-hour early access to the sale, as of 12 am on 19 January. The sale will be open to all Amazon members starting tomorrow, 20 till 23 January The e-commerce platform will give an instant 10 percent discount to SBI Credit cardholders. In addition to clothing, beauty essentials, kitchen appliances and furniture, the company will also give discounts on smartphones. Amazon preview has also revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will also go on sale during this sale.

According to the Amazon sale preview, smartphones like OnePlus 8T 5G (Review), Galaxy M51 (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review), iPhone 12 mini, Galaxy M31s (Review), iPhone 7, Redmi Note 9 (Review), OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) will be available on discount.

The latest launches like Redmi 9 Power (Review), Galaxy M02s, Mi 10i (Review) and more smartphones will also be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

The company has also revealed that the customers will also get discounts on headsets, powerbanks, data cables and phone covers. In terms of wearables, Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve (Review), Mi Band 5 and more will be available at a lower price point.