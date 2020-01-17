tech2 News Staff

Amazon will be hosting its Republic Day sale starting on 19 January and it will go on till 22 January. Even Flipkart and Realme have announced their respective that are also taking place at the same time.

During this three day sale, Amazon will be offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Credit cards.

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you can grab during this upcoming Amazon sale.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T (Review) debuted in India in October this year at a starting price of Rs 37,999. This base variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is available at Rs 34,999, down by Rs 3,000. The phone is available in two colours — Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) will be selling at a discount of Rs 1,000. The base variant will now be selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi launched Redmi 7A (Review) at a starting price of Rs 5,999. During the sale, the smartphone will sell at a starting price of Rs 4,999 during the sale. The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,990. As per the sale preview, you can now buy it at a price of Rs 5,999. The smartphone is available in Black and Pink sand colour variants.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 was launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and the 6 GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 11,990. During this sale, it will sell at a starting price of Rs 9,990. It will get a discount of Rs 1,000.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.