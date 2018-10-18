Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 14:08 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival to return on 24 October: Here's what to expect

This will be a 5 day sale that will start on 24 October, and end by 28 October midnight.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival just kicked off last week and ended this week on 15 October. However, it looks like Amazon is not done just yet and is bringing the sale back in time for Diwali.

According to Amazon’s website, the second phase of the sale will begin on 24 October and will go on for five days, to end on 28 October at 11.59 pm.

Like the first wave of sales, this one too will bring discounts across electronics, merchandise, groceries and books, among other things. However, Amazon has teased some exclusive launches and offers this time.

The Amazon Great India Festival is coming back on 24 October.

The Amazon Great India Festival is coming back on 24 October.

Additionally, Amazon India will continue to offer no-cost EMI options and the usual cash backs on purchases via ICICI Bank and Citibank debit or credit card. The offer for Amazon Pay users will also continue to hold, where they can receive a cashback worth Rs 250 on topping up their accounts with Rs 5,000 or more. All new Amazon customers will also get free shipping during the sale.

The homepage of the website teases a bunch of offers, and in the smartphone segment, we found that Amazon India will hold a Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale every day during the Great Indian Festival.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick and the third-generation Echo smart speakers will also be available on discount. The website also hints that a few Alexa-enabled devices will be available at up to 70 percent discount during the sale.

Bookworms who have made peace with e-reading will be able to buy some bestselling books for as low as Rs 19. The Kindle Unlimited subscription will also be discounted during this period, bringing the usual fee of Rs 2,388 down to Rs 1,499.

Notably, Flipkart is also going to host a second wave of sales, which will be called the Festive Dhamaka sale. The e-retail company hasn’t teased the sale yet, but at the Asus launch event on 17 October, the company revealed that its new Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 will be going up on their first sale during the Flipkart sale.

Considering, Amazon and Flipkart almost always overlap their sales, we are hoping the Festive Dhamaka sale will also be lined up around 24 October and 28 October period.

