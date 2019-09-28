Saturday, September 28, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period

Here is a quick guide on how to shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting from today.


tech2 News StaffSep 28, 2019 09:45:54 IST

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is about to begin today for Prime members and for non-Prime members it will start on Sunday ie 29 September and it is bringing a lot of offers and deals. It is a week-long sale offering discounts, heavy cashback offers on shopping and even launching new products.

All you got to do is become a Prime member to get early access to the Great Indian Festival Sale. Customers within the age bracket of 18-24 years can also become yearly Prime members at Rs 499 which is half the actual subscription fee. You also have an option of splitting your subscription cost and benefits with a family member by opting for "Amazon household"

However, with so many deals going on, it can be daunting to keep up with it. So, here is how you can shop smartly in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Image: AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Offers you don't want to miss

  1. Get Rs 750 cashback just by applying for an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card
  2. Up to Rs 2,000 off on booking domestic flights via Amazon's website
  3. If you shop at the merchant websites like via Amazon Pay, you can get up to Rs 850 off.

Browsing through deals during the Great Indian Festival sale can be daunting. So, here are a few tips and tricks that you should consider.

Have a wishlist ready

Since the deals just come and go within seconds during the sale, you need to be prepared with a list of things that you want. Amazon is giving an option of saving the deals before the sale starts so that you can just buy it as soon as the sale starts instead of searching for them and wasting time.

Make smart selections

Buyers should note that before making any purchase, they should thoroughly read the reviews and also the terms and conditions in case of an offer. You should be careful as to what brand does the item belong to and how is the quality of the product. Since it is a platform with many third-party brands, we would suggest you to stick to "fulfilled by Amazon" products only.

Also, one way to shop smartly will be to compare the prices of the item before and after the sale, this way you will be aware of how much are you saving and if it is worth it. For this, you can also price tracking tools like Buyhatke, Keepa or Price History to compare the prices.

Be on your toes

To get the most out of the sale, keep the notifications for Amazon turned on whether it is your phone or laptop. Since, "Lightning deals" are mostly sold out within minutes, this trick will let you be up-to-date with all the deals during the sale. You can also subscribe to Amazon sneak peak to see new deals.

Get Alexa on work

If you happen to have an Alexa enabled device, that might act as the cherry on top. You can just ask "What are the best deals on Great Indian Festival sale?". Based on your previous shopping history, it will suggest you the best deals. Another thing that Alexa can help you out with is tracking the order by simply asking "Where has my order reached" and you will have the required details in seconds.

Happy shopping!

