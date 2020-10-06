Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to kick off on 17 October: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord, Galaxy M31, more

OnePlus 8t 5G is scheduled to be launched on 14 October that will also be available for purchase during this sale.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 16:17:08 IST

Amazon has finally announced the start date of its much-awaited Great India Festival sale. The sale will start on 17 October however the Prime members will get early access to the sale on 16 October. The end date of this month-long sale is not yet announced. Amazon has also announced that the customers will be able to shop in six languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. During this sale, buyers will get offers and discounts on smartphones, clothing, accessories and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit card during the upcoming sale.

As per the Amazon teaser, iPhone 11 (Review) will sell under Rs 50,000. To recall, it was launched at Rs 64,800 last year. Other smartphones that will be available at a discounted price include Galaxy M51, OnePlus Nord (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review), Oppo F17, Nokia 5.3, Honor 9A, Vivo V19 and so on. The teaser also reveals that the mobile accessories including TWS earbuds, data cables and powerbank will sell at a starting price of Rs 49.

In addition to this, the new Amazon Echo smart speakers will also sell at a discount of up to 50 percent. To recall, the upcoming OnePlus 8t 5G that is scheduled to be launched on 14 October will also be available for purchase during this sale.

