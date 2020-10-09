tech2 News Staff

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will commence on 17 October and the Prime members will get early access to the sale on 16 October. The end date of this festival sale is not yet announced but at the press briefing, officials hinted that it is a month-long sale. The customers will be able to shop in six languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. During this sale, buyers will get offers and discounts on smartphones, clothing, accessories and more. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will also take place on 16 October and will end on 21 October.

Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit card during the upcoming sale.

As per the Amazon teaser, iPhone 11 (Review) will sell under Rs 50,000. To recall, it was launched at Rs 64,800 last year. Other smartphones that will be available at a discounted price include Galaxy M51, OnePlus Nord (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review), Oppo F17, Nokia 5.3, Honor 9A, Vivo V19 and so on. The teaser also reveals that the mobile accessories including TWS earbuds, data cables and powerbank will sell at a starting price of Rs 49.

This is the first time that OnePlus 8 5G will be available at a discounted price. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant will sell at 39,999, down by Rs 2,000, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 41,999, down by Rs 3,000 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999, down by Rs 5,000.

In addition to this, the new Amazon Echo smart speakers will also sell at a discount of up to 50 percent. To recall, the upcoming OnePlus 8t 5G that is scheduled to be launched on 14 October will also be available for purchase during this sale.