Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale announced

It is expected that Amazon Great India Festival will feature the OnePlus 8T 5G that will debut on 14 October.


FP TrendingSep 30, 2020 17:26:24 IST

With the festive season barely a month away, Amazon and Flipkart are ready to host their sales. Both the platforms have announced upcoming sale days. While Amazon is coming with the Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart is back with its Big Billion Days Sale.

Amazon logo. Image: Reuters.

For starters, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is going to feature the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone. This is expected to launch in India on 14 October. On the other hand, Flipkart has confirmed that users will be able to enjoy deals on smartphones from various top brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and Oppo. Some of the best-selling laptops will be also listed at up to 60 percent off during the Big Billion Days Sale.

There is a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI users. Electronics, accessories and other products will come with No Cost EMI options as well as exchange offers. Additionally, the Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices will have special offers.

Similarly, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the deals. There will be a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards as well as assured cashback on Paytm. Users will also get No Cost EMI options from multiple banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

The firm will also provide mobile protection plans at Re 1 on smartphones and tablets during the Big Billion Days Sale. Several exciting offers will be there on laptops, peripherals and accessories and TV sets. The in-brand products of MarQ will be on sale. Users will be able to pay using their saved SuperCoins, and Flipkart is allowing users to make the entire purchase using SuperCoins. There will be bonus coins and deals with Rewards Pass too.

 

