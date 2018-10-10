Amazon’s annual festive sale — the Great Indian Festival — kicked off at midnight 10 October and will go on till 11:59 pm on 15 October.

During this offer period, the platform is offering some amazing discounts on a wide variety of its products. We have done a detailed article on the best smartphone deals being offered on Amazon, as well as at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. However, we also found that Amazon has some attractive offers on its smart speakers as well.

Amazon Echo Plus (1st Gen)

The best deal we spotted was on the Amazon Echo Plus, which is available at a discount of Rs 4,500 during the sale. There’s a tiny fine print to it, but it is pretty much all in your favour. So, if you get the Amazon Echo Plus during the sale, it will cost you Rs 11,999 (as opposed to the regular price of Rs 14,999). However, if you purchase a Philips Hue Bulb along with Echo Plus smart speaker, you can get both for a price of Rs 10,499.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

The new Echo Plus was launched at Rs 14,999, but currently isn’t available to buy. However, if you pre-book the device today, that is 10 October, you can get the device at a Rs 3,000 discount, which is for Rs 11,999.

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon is also offering discounts on the purchase of its Echo Spot smart speaker. The smart speaker will be available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 12,999 during the festive sale.

You can also read our review of the Echo Spot speaker here.

Amazon Echo

Last year’s Echo, which is otherwise priced at Rs 9,999, is available for Rs 6,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. This deal too ends today, that is 10 October.

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)

The second generation Amazon Echo Dot is also available at a discount of Rs 2,050, bringing its price down to Rs 2,449, from Rs 4,499.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

There’s a similar discount available on the third generation of Amazon Echo Dot as well, where the device is on offer for Rs 2,999, instead of Rs 4,499.

Also note, that besides these offers, Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant cashback for purchases made using SBI Debit Cards, and 10 percent cashback using Amazon Pay on purchases above Rs 6,000. There are also many EMI options on offer.