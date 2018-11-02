Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 16:21 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 8X, more

Here are some of the best deals of smartphones, electronics and gadgets on Amazon India.

Amazon India’s second phase of the festive sale has kicked off today. Called the Great Indian Festival, the sale is a four-day long one, and will be concluded on 5 November.

Parallelly, Flipkart has also brought back its festive sales, and it’s calling it the Big Diwali Sale. Flipkart’s sale kicked off on 1 November, and will also go on till 5 November.

Both these sales offer various discounts and deals on smartphones, gadgets and other electronics, and here’s a list of the best offers for you to consider on Amazon India.

OnePlus 6T

The highlight of the Great Indian Festival is the opening sale of OnePlus 6T, which is being exclusively sold on Amazon in India.

For its first sale, the OnePlus 6T buyers will get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and for Citi credit cards. Amazon will also give customers an additional Rs 1,000 cashback that will be credited to your Amazon Pay Balance.

Apart from the above offers, buying a OnePlus 6T will also get you a discount on the Amazon Kindle service, Free Damage Protection from Servify and no cost EMI deals. Jio is also offering Rs 5,400 worth of discount coupons on future recharges (Rs 50 per recharge) along with up to 3 TB Jio 4G data.

Huawei P20 Lite

The Huawei P20 Lite is on a special offer, which is only valid of the day (that is, 2 November). The smartphone is available at a Rs 5,000 discount, bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 14,999, from Rs Rs 19,999.

You can also get a discount of up to Rs 13,250 on exchange. Also, Vodafone and Idea subscribers can get an additional 360 GB data on purchase of the phone.

Moto G6 Plus

Another deal for today is on the Moto G6 Plus, which is available at a discount of Rs 4,500, bringing the phone’s price down from Rs 22,499 to Rs 17,999. This deal is also valid only for 2 November.

Additionally, on exchange, you can also save up to Rs 16,000 on the Moto G6 Plus.

Honor Play

During the four-day sale, the Honor Play will also be available for Rs 17,999, as against its price tag of Rs 19,999. There is also an up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange on the smartphone.

You can read our review of the Honor Play here.

Samsung Galaxy A8+

The Galaxy A8 Plus is also up for a considerable discount of Rs 6,000 during the sale. Otherwise priced at Rs 29,990, the smartphone will be available for Rs 23,990.

Honor 8X

The recently launched Honor 8X is also available at discount, with the phone selling at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The smartphone was launched at Rs 17,999. The 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 16,999, as against its launch price of Rs 19,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Finally, Xiaomi’s latest Android One smartphone — Mi A2 — is also available at Rs 2,000 off. Launched in September at Rs 16,999, the smartphone will be sold for Rs 14,999 during the sale.

Electronics

In this broader category, shoppers during the sale will be greeted with offers on laptops, cameras, headphones and storage products like hard drives. Amazon will offer up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops with EMI offers starting from as low as Rs 666 per month. There will be around 700+ cameras and audio devices on sale with up to 70 percent off on the usual price tags. Audiophiles will have to keep a close eye on the headphones section as there are often some attractive deals on popular brands. Alexa-enabled devices from Jabra and Bose will also see up to 70 percent off during the sale.

TVs and appliances

Amazon will have offers on up to 100 plus brands with deals on exchange offers, quick installation and free scheduled delivery. EMIs on Appliances will start from as low as Rs 290 per month. A highlight in the TV section will be the daily flash sales (that take place at 11 AM) on the Mi TV (49-inch) and BPL refrigerators.

Amazon will also offer up to 70 percent off on fashion brand and up to 80 percent off on home and kitchen products.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

