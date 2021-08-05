Thursday, August 05, 2021Back to
Amazon Great Freedom Festival kicks off today: Check out the best deals on Redmi Note 10S, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and more

Amazon has introduced an ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users that will allow them to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2021 13:02:30 IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has commenced today (5 August) in India and will come to an end on 9 August. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit cards. For those who don't know yet, Amazon has recently introduced an ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users that will allow users to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Image: Nandini Yadav

Buyers get up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories during the sale. Amazon reveals that smartphones including OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11x, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, iQoo Z3 5G, iQoo 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go will be available on discounts.

Buyers will get a minimum of Rs 650 off on the exchange of feature phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo and Samsung.

Notably, Flipkart is also hosting its Big Saving Days sale from 5 to 9 August. During this Flipkart sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

(Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts tomorrow: Best deals on Asus ROG Phone 3, Mi 11 Lite, Motorola Razr and more

Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro and more)

