Online shopping platform Amazon has announced a variety of exciting offers on gaming laptops, monitors and other accessories. The sale on several gadgets from a plethora of brands will go on till Thursday, 24 June. The Amazon sale has special offers for gamers with discounts on laptops and monitors, and some of them will definitely grab the attention of those who spend hours exploring games.

MSI Bravo 15 FHD gaming laptop: Available for Rs 77,990 on Amazon.in, the laptop has 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It has AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processors with breakthrough 7 nm technology and Radeon RX 5500M graphics.

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop: Powered by Intel i5 11th-gen processor, the laptop comes at a price of Rs 67,990. It has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8 GB of RAM and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch FHD laptop: Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, the laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card. It comes with 8 GB RAM and a 1 TB HDD.

AOPEN Acer 24-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel gaming monitor (Black): Priced at Rs 10,999, it has a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate and a fast response time. The monitor has a curved screen with Full HD resolution, which helps detect the minutest of details.

LG 24-inch gaming monitor: The monitor, priced at Rs 13,499, comes with a 75 Hz refresh rate, gaming optimisation, dynamic action sync, black stabiliser and game mode.

HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 gaming headset: Available at Rs 5,990, the noise-cancelling microphone that comes with the headset ensures voice chats are not interrupted. The headset provides comfort for gamers with memory foam and soft leatherette.

Logitech G333 gaming earphones: Priced at Rs 3,395, the earphones have dual audio drivers, come in multiple colours and with three flexible tips. With an in-line mic, the earphones provide easy control to the user.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset: The noise-cancelling headphones are priced at Rs 5,599. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 has a sleek design with a detachable microphone.

Zebronics Zeb-MAX Plus V2 mechanical keyboard: Along with 20 LED modes, the keyboard has an 80-million-keystroke lifecycle for OP gameplays. The keyboard, which is priced at Rs 3,310, has a gold-plated USB connector with 1.8-metre-long braided cable.

Cosmic Byte Black Eye wired mechanical keyboard: Available at Rs 3,749, the keyboard has a 50-million-keystroke life and 13 RGB backlighting effects.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: Priced at Rs 1,599, this mouse is equipped with five hyperesponse buttons. These buttons can endure up to 10 million clicks. The ergonomic form of the mouse aids extended hours of gaming, and it also has 6,400 DPI optical sensors.

MSI Clutch GM40 gaming optical mouse: The mouse costs Rs 2,499 and has PMW 3310 gaming sensors. It also provides support for both left- and right-handed gamers.

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals: With a discount of Rs 5,000, Logitech’s G923 racing wheel and pedal set is available for Rs 43,882. This high-performance racing wheel promises to transform the virtual racing experience.

CLAW Shoot wired USB gamepad: Equipped with X- and D-Inputs and dual input support, the gamepad allows you to change modes and play a number of games. With a 30 percent discount, it is priced at Rs 949. It has dual vibration motors, which make for a thrilling experience for gamers.