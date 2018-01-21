Saturday, January 26, 2019 Back to
Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and other e-commerce platforms start their Republic Day sale from 21 January

Companies believe that cash crunch at the end of the month is no longer a problem with deals offering extra cash back and easy EMI options in sale events.

Indo-Asian News Service Jan 26, 2019 12:41:26 IST

All major e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart are set to commence their sales from Sunday (January 21) offering various deals and huge discounts across various categories.

File image of a Republic Day function in New Delhi. PTI

While Amazon India will begin its "Great Indian Sale" on January 21-24 with over 160 million products across various categories - including big brands - at discounted prices, e-commerce giant Flipkart will also launch its three-day "Republic Day Sale" on January 21.

Amazon, as usual, has offered 12-hours early access to its Prime members starting the sale from Saturday afternoon (January 20).

Industry players believe that cash crunch at the end of the month remains no longer a problem with almost all e-commerce platforms and banks offering extra cash back and easy EMI options for customers to have a hassle-free shopping experience.

"Republic Day sales every year serve as a great way to kick start shopping in the new year. Marketing around the sale attracts consumers and encourages impulsive purchases," Rohan Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro.com, told IANS.

CashKaro is a partner to more than 1,500 e-commerce sites and provides its members with cashback offers on their online shopping at various sites like Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm and Shopclues.

"Even though it is the month-end, given the additional benefits around the sale, it is usually not a deterrent to purchases. Many banks give extra cash back and there are easy EMI options available through which customers can pay in instalments," Bhargava added.

Online marketplace ShopClues had already begun its sixth-anniversary "Acche Din Sale" from January 19 targetting Republic Day to end the sale.

"Over 20 lakh products with whopping discounts, upwards of 66 percent will be on offer, spread across categories like fashion and lifestyle, mobile phones, electronics and accessories, home and kitchen, and even its exclusive labels -- Meia, Digimate and Homeberry," ShopClues said in a statement.

