Amazon Flex will let you sign up as a part-time delivery partner earning up to Rs 140 an hour

Press Trust of IndiaJun 13, 2019 21:17:25 IST

E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday launched a programme under which it will onboard part-time partners to scale up its delivery operations in the country.

Under the programme 'Amazon Flex', individuals can sign up, create their own schedule and earn Rs 120-140 per hour of delivering packages on behalf of Amazon, a statement said.

Partners who sign up via Amazon Flex can earn Rs 120-140 an hour for deliveries. Image: Reuters

Amazon Flex has been launched in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and will be expanded to more cities later this year, it added.

"The programme, which works through an app, will create tens of thousands of part time opportunities for individuals to further their earning potential by delivering Amazon packages during their spare time," the statement said.

Amazon Flex works in concert with the advanced logistics systems and technology that Amazon has been building.

Amazon said every delivery partner goes through a comprehensive background verification process and hands on training before they begin delivering packages. These participants will also be covered under a Group Accident policy while making deliveries for Amazon.

"While we continue to scale our existing delivery capabilities across the country, Amazon Flex will enable Amazon to continue growing our capacity to serve more customers and speed up deliveries," Akhil Saxena, Vice President - Asia Customer Fulfilment, Amazon said.

