Amazon Fire TV Stick's latest update gets you a new screen mirroring feature

Amazon had announced a new Fire TV Stick, along with a new Alexa voice remote in India back in January.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 13:36:50 IST

Amazon's Apple TV competitor called the Fire TV Stick is receiving a new update which enables a much-requested feature called screen mirroring.

Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For the uninitiated, screen mirroring means to put up the display of your smartphone/laptop/tablet on your TV, wirelessly. The feature will be enabled as soon as the Fire TV Stick gets the latest update. Amazon says that the Fire TV Stick will detect any compatible device within a 30 feet radius. Android devices running Android 4.2 and higher are supported for the screen mirroring feature.

The screen mirroring functionality had been available since the launch of the Alexa Voice Remote. So how do you use the feature? After receiving the latest update just press and hold the "home" button on Alexa Voice remote and then select the mirroring option.

“We are always listening to our customers and excited to add features that allow them to enjoy their favourite content on Fire TV. Screen mirroring on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings content from more devices into their living rooms on large screens,” said Parag Gupta, head of Amazon Devices, India.

To recall, Amazon had announced a new Fire TV Stick, along with a new Alexa voice remote in India back in January. The Fire TV Stick came with Alexa integration instead of the basic voice control that the current stick has. You can pair any Echo device with the new Fire TV Stick to control it hands-free.

 

