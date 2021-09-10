FP Trending

Amazon has added a new Fire TV stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to its existing portfolio in India. The new model is an upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick 4K and comes with Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision support, and more.

Powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is claimed to be 40 percent faster than the 4K model. It also gets a MediaTek MT7921LS chipset, which is meant to enable Wi-Fi 6. Although, users will require a compatible router for it. Wi-Fi 6 is meant to ensure a smooth experience without any lags.

It also supports Dolby Vision, which is a first for Fire TV Stick. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth version 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac networks for backward compatibility, and more.

It comes with 8 GB of onboard storage and 2 GB of RAM. This storage capacity is similar to the 4K model. The device also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

Additionally, it comes with 3rd-generation Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix and a button to access all your installed apps. It also supports a Live View feature that allows people to have a PiP view of the video doorbells and security cameras while watching content on their TV.

Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India, in a statement said, "Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day. With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we have taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi".

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can be bought for Rs 6,4,99 and is presently available for pre-order via Amazon.in. The shipments will start on 7 October.