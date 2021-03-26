Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) Alexa Voice remote launched with dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Netflix and more at Rs 3,999

The Fire TV experience has been redesigned and will begin rolling out for Fire Stick 4K devices, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen) and Fire TV smart TVs.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 18:58:06 IST

Tech giant Amazon has announced two updates for Alexa Voice Remote on Friday, 26 March. The updated remote is available for pre-order on Amazon. It is compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd and 3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K. For quick access to streaming services like Prime Video, Prime Video, Amazon Music and Netflix, the Voice Remote will have preset buttons. Along with this, a guide switch is also present, which will provide users with remote access to the program listings and consolidated channel from live TV apps.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

Shipping of this latest remote will start with Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), which is going to be released on 21 April 2021, with the updated Alexa Voice Remote. It is available at the price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon after a discount of Rs 1,000.

There are also options to add an extended warranty while pre-ordering the product. On the Amazon website, a one-year extended warranty from Acko is available at the price of Rs 299. While purchasing, customers can also get an extended one-year warranty for Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote by buying a One Assist warranty for Rs 249.

As per the press release, the Fire TV experience has been redesigned and will begin rolling out for Fire Stick 4K devices, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen) and Fire TV smart TVs.

