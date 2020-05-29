FP Trending

Amazon has announced that it has expanded Alexa voice discovery and control for apps on Fire TV.

Using Alexa voice or pairing Fire TV with echo devices, users will be able to browse and search content from apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema and Apple TV+, among others.

The new feature allows users to control playback on YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema, besides Amazon Prime Video.

When someone asks Alexa to find horror movies, it will find the requested content from the available apps and show search results best matching the request. One can also give commands like “Alexa, forward thirty minutes”, “Alexa, rewind twenty seconds” or “Alexa, play cricket highlights on YouTube.”

Alexa on Fire TV lets people check the weather, control smart home, and stream music, among other features.

Amazon in January announced that Fire TV has crossed 40 million active users globally. The company witnessed an eight percent rise in active users as compared to figures recorded in September 2019.

The company around two weeks back said that it was adding a new “free” tab to the main Fire TV navigation bar to help people find TV shows and movies that can be streamed at no charge easily.

In the new tab, people will be able to browse content that can be viewed for free from apps like Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, IMDb TV, the CW, and Amazon’s News app.