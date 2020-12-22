tech2 News Staff

Amazon is currently hosting the Fab Phones Fest sale in India that will end on 25 December. The e-commerce platform is giving a 10 percent instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. For the uninitiated, Flipkart is also hosting a Big Saving Days sale that will end tonight. Here are a few best deals on smartphones that you can consider during the ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. According to the preview, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40 percent on phones.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999. It is now selling at a price of Rs 22,999. OnePlus 8T (Review) is currently selling at Rs 40,999, down from Rs 42,999. Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is also available at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 11,999. Similarly, Galaxy M31s (Review) is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000, down to Rs 18,499.

Redmi Note 9 (Review) is available at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999. Galaxy M31 (Review) will now cost you Rs 15,999, down by Rs 1,000. Honor 9A was launched at a price of Rs 9,999, and presently, it is selling at Rs 7,999. Launched at Rs 49,999, Xiaomi Mi 10 (Review) is now available at a price of Rs 44,999. Galaxy S20 FE (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 40,998, down from Rs 49,999.