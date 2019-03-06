Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2, Galaxy Note 8 and more

As per Amazon discounts go up to nearly 40 percent on some smartphones.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 13:37:24 IST

Amazon's Fab Phone Fest Sale, which is offering exciting offers and discounts on smartphones, has started from 5 March onwards and will go on till 7 March. As per Amazon discounts go up to nearly 40 percent on some smartphones. There are also good offers on popular smartphones like the OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and more.

Amazon logo atop the Amazon Treasure Truck. Image: AP

Amazon logo atop the Amazon Treasure Truck. Image: AP

For the OnePlus 6T, Amazon is offering an extra Rs 2,000 off on an old phone while there is a 5 percent instant discount on the use of an HDFC card along with Jio cashbacks of up to Rs. 5,400. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has been given a discount of Rs 1,000 to bring down the starting price to Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Funnily enough on Mi.com you can buy the same phone for Rs 11,999. Go figure.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been given a discounted price of Rs. 39,990 while the Realme U1 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is selling for Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is now starting for Rs. 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option while the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant starts at 11,999. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Galaxy M10 are also getting up to Rs 2,000 on the exchange of an older device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus come with the world's first ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Feb 21, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus takes on the best premium flagships in a specs battle

Feb 21, 2019

Vivo

Vivo V15 Pro takes on the Nokia 8.1, Poco F1 and the OnePlus 6T: Specs battle

Feb 21, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 competitors in India: From Realme 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite to Oppo K1

Feb 28, 2019

Amazon

Amazon's counterfeit product problem is getting worse as it seeks to crack down

Mar 02, 2019

Google

Google to buy data migration firm Alooma to rival Amazon, Microsoft cloud services

Feb 20, 2019

science

Stubble Burning

Stubble burning costing India $152.9 billion in health expenses over five years: Study

Mar 06, 2019

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

Poaching War

WWF may be guilty of funding torture, killing of civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of 20 most toxic cities in India: Greenpeace

Mar 05, 2019