tech2 News Staff

Amazon's Fab Phone Fest Sale, which is offering exciting offers and discounts on smartphones, has started from 5 March onwards and will go on till 7 March. As per Amazon discounts go up to nearly 40 percent on some smartphones. There are also good offers on popular smartphones like the OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and more.

For the OnePlus 6T, Amazon is offering an extra Rs 2,000 off on an old phone while there is a 5 percent instant discount on the use of an HDFC card along with Jio cashbacks of up to Rs. 5,400. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has been given a discount of Rs 1,000 to bring down the starting price to Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Funnily enough on Mi.com you can buy the same phone for Rs 11,999. Go figure.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been given a discounted price of Rs. 39,990 while the Realme U1 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is selling for Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is now starting for Rs. 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option while the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant starts at 11,999. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Galaxy M10 are also getting up to Rs 2,000 on the exchange of an older device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.