tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2020 18:43:24 IST
Due to the still-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has extended the work from home option for its employees till June 2021. Prior to this, the employees were expected to return to their offices in June 2021. A company spokesperson has confirmed that these guidelines are applicable to all the employees worldwide. Amazon had earlier revealed that 19,816 of its front-line employees in the US had tested positive or presumed positive for coronavirus.
Amazon has also announced to give a one-time "Thank You bonus" for front-line employees and partners that amounts to a sum of $500 million. These employees will receive it by June. In addition to this, the company will invest $4 billion in COVID-related initiatives in the second quarter of the year.
Additionally, Amazon says that if a company employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, they will receive up to two weeks of paid time off – this is in addition to their other paid and unpaid time off options. Amazon is also offering extra time off with full pay for those diagnosed with COVID-19.
Separately, Amazon has established a $25 million relief fund for partners (eg delivery drivers) and seasonal associates facing financial hardship or quarantine.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.