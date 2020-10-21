Wednesday, October 21, 2020Back to
Amazon extends work from home for its employees till June 2021 due to COVID 19

Amazon has also announced to give a one-time 'Thank You bonus' for front-line employees and partners.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2020 18:43:24 IST

Due to the still-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has extended the work from home option for its employees till June 2021. Prior to this, the employees were expected to return to their offices in June 2021. A company spokesperson has confirmed that these guidelines are applicable to all the employees worldwide. Amazon had earlier revealed that 19,816 of its front-line employees in the US had tested positive or presumed positive for coronavirus.

Amazon has also announced to give a one-time "Thank You bonus" for front-line employees and partners that amounts to a sum of $500 million. These employees will receive it by June. In addition to this, the company will invest $4 billion in COVID-related initiatives in the second quarter of the year.

Additionally, Amazon says that if a company employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, they will receive up to two weeks of paid time off – this is in addition to their other paid and unpaid time off options. Amazon is also offering extra time off with full pay for those diagnosed with COVID-19.

Separately, Amazon has established a $25 million relief fund for partners (eg delivery drivers) and seasonal associates facing financial hardship or quarantine.

 

