Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation.

The case follows a dispute with French unions over health measures to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

