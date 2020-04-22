Wednesday, April 22, 2020Back to
Amazon extends closure of French warehouses until April 25 - statement

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday. The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation


ReutersApr 22, 2020 00:15:54 IST

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon is extending the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, the online retail giant said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. group said it was waiting for a verdict by the Court of Appeal in Versailles, expected on April 24, to reevaluate the situation.

The case follows a dispute with French unions over health measures to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

