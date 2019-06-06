Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon executive says company welcomes scrutiny of big tech

By Jeffrey Dastin LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - One of Amazon.com Inc's top executives on Wednesday responded to reported information gathering by U.S. antitrust enforcers and to calls by some critics to break up the company with a simple message: we welcome any review.

ReutersJun 06, 2019 03:07:44 IST

Amazon executive says company welcomes scrutiny of big tech

By Jeffrey Dastin

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - One of Amazon.com Inc's top executives on Wednesday responded to reported information gathering by U.S. antitrust enforcers and to calls by some critics to break up the company with a simple message: we welcome any review.

"Substantial entities in the economy deserve scrutiny, and our job is to build the kind of company that passes that scrutiny," Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon's consumer business, said at a press conference in Las Vegas.

A report by news site Vox on Tuesday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was questioning Amazon's competitors about the company, an example of growing scrutiny of the technology sector in Washington.

According to the report, the questioning regarded Amazon's fulfilment service pricing, competition with third-party merchants selling through its website and the bundling of services in Amazon's Prime loyalty program.

The U.S. executive branch is gearing up for probes of Amazon, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, setting up what could be a wide-ranging and unprecedented investigation into some of the world's most valuable companies, sources recently said.

Tech executives will be asked to testify as to whether their companies have misused their market power, too.

Amazon's consumer CEO Wilke followed an approach to scrutiny taken by other executives. His boss, Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has made similar comments, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook said that huge companies deserved oversight, in an interview aired recently by CBS News.

"With size, I think scrutiny is fair. I think we should be scrutinized," he said. But, he added, "I don't think anybody reasonable is gonna come to the conclusion that Apple's a monopoly."

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz, Jan Wolfe, Susan Cornwell and Peter Henderson; Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Newstracker

IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes

May 23, 2019
IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes
Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

Newstracker

Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

May 23, 2019
Libyan commander Haftar told Macron no ceasefire for now - French presidency

Newstracker

Libyan commander Haftar told Macron no ceasefire for now - French presidency

May 23, 2019
House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case - statement

Newstracker

House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case - statement

May 23, 2019
Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress' approval - senator

Newstracker

Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress' approval - senator

May 23, 2019
New Jersey man charged with threatening to bomb Trump Tower

Newstracker

New Jersey man charged with threatening to bomb Trump Tower

May 23, 2019

science

World Environment Day 2019: New IBM-TWC initiative to address world's clean water crisis

Water Scarcity

World Environment Day 2019: New IBM-TWC initiative to address world's clean water crisis

Jun 05, 2019
World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

Jun 05, 2019
Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Cervical Cancer

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Jun 04, 2019
Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Nipah Virus Outbreak

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Jun 04, 2019