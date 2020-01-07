tech2 News Staff

Amazon has added another Echo devices to its lineup in India with the launch of Echo Auto in India today.

As the name suggests, Echo Auto lets you control your car's stereo system with commands to Alexa. The device features eight-microphones that allow Alexa to hear you over music, air conditioning, and road noise.

Echo Auto is powered by your car's 12 V charging socket or USB port. It connects to your car stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection. It uses Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and relies on cellular data to stream music, make a call or send messages.

Echo Auto is available for pre-order starting today for just Rs 4,999. It will start shipping from 15 January.

Amazon says that with Echo Auto, you can use Alexa to "play an Audible book, ask for the nearest coffee shops, petrol pumps and more. You can also control smart home appliances, set reminders, add errands to your to-do list and check them off when they’re complete, build your shopping list or manage your calendar..."

