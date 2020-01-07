Tuesday, January 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Echo Auto launched in India at Rs 4,999, brings the power of Alexa to your car

Echo Auto features eight-microphones that allow Alexa to hear you over music, air conditioning, and road noise.


tech2 News StaffJan 07, 2020 13:13:59 IST

Amazon has added another Echo devices to its lineup in India with the launch of Echo Auto in India today.

As the name suggests, Echo Auto lets you control your car's stereo system with commands to Alexa. The device features eight-microphones that allow Alexa to hear you over music, air conditioning, and road noise.

Amazon Echo Auto launched in India at Rs 4,999, brings the power of Alexa to your car

Amazon Echo Auto.

Echo Auto is powered by your car's 12 V charging socket or USB port. It connects to your car stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection. It uses Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and relies on cellular data to stream music, make a call or send messages.

Echo Auto is available for pre-order starting today for just Rs 4,999. It will start shipping from 15 January.

Amazon Echo Auto is a sleek device that is powered by your car's 12V charging socket or USB port.

Amazon Echo Auto is a sleek device that is powered by your car's 12V charging socket or USB port.

Amazon says that with Echo Auto, you can use Alexa to "play an Audible book, ask for the nearest coffee shops, petrol pumps and more. You can also control smart home appliances, set reminders, add errands to your to-do list and check them off when they’re complete, build your shopping list or manage your calendar..."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Echo

Amazon's new Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Sub get India pricing, are up for preorder

Sep 21, 2018
Amazon's new Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Sub get India pricing, are up for preorder

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019