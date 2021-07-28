FP Trending

Amazon has recently clarified that it is not considering accepting Bitcoins payments as suggested by the City AM report. However, a Business Insider report reveals that the e-commerce platform is still "focused on looking into developments in crypto and what this could look like for people shopping on Amazon". As per a company statement given to the publication, "We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible."

Recently, the company posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product head for its payments team. The product head will work with various teams at Amazon, including Amazon Web Services and develop a technical strategy for a better customer experience.

The company is reportedly inspired by innovations in the cryptocurrency domain. "You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive the overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities,” the company's job listing said.

The Blockchain and Digital Currency Product head at Amazon will take up a diversified role that includes tasks such as analytical operations, building solutions to unresolved concerns by working backwards from data and customer insights, framing a strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy, writing backward-working documents, collaborate with leaders in product, design, marketing, engineering, science, and business intelligence to set priorities and monitoring project execution with target dates.

Bitcoin rose to $40,000, on Monday after Amazon's speculations on using Bitcoin as a payment mode.