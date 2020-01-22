Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

In 2018, Bezos publicly accused the National Enquirer in a Medium post of trying to blackmail him with text messages and nude photos.


tech2 News StaffJan 22, 2020 09:41:28 IST

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was targeted and successfully hacked via WhatsApp by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a report by The Guardian.

For the uninitiated, in 2018, Bezos publicly accused the National Enquirer in a Medium post of trying to blackmail him with text messages and nude photos exposing details of his high-profile extramarital affair. In the post on Medium, he revealed that "all" in question included a vast number of text messages between Bezos and his then mistress, as well as a "below the belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a "d*ck pick [sick]."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

Amazon CEO Founder Jeff Bezos.

Since the affair, Bezos opened an investigation into the leak led by Gavin de Becker, a public safety expert and former appointee of US President Ronald Reagan. De Becker proceeded to tell media that the leak was politically motivated.

Reportedly, The National Enquirer's source was also the Saudi government.

In May 2019, the investigator hired to look into the release of Bezos' intimate images concluded that Saudi Arabian authorities hacked the Amazon chief's phone to access his personal data.

Now, according to The Guardian, Bezos and the Saudi prince were having a friendly exchange over WhatsApp when a mysterious video file was sent from the prince's account, after which Bezos’ device was compromised and large amounts of data were transferred from the phone.

Last year, Prince Mohammed was embroiled in the controversy over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has previously denied it targeted Bezos’s phone, and has insisted the murder of Khashoggi was the result of a “rogue operation”.

