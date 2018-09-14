Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 14 September, 2018 08:38 IST

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, finance pre-schools

This marks a deeper foray into philanthropy for Bezos, whose fortune is more than $160 billion.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and the world’s richest person, said on 13 September he will commit $2 billion to helping homeless families and starting pre-schools for low-income communities.

The announcement marks a deeper foray into philanthropy for Bezos, whose fortune has soared to more than $160 billion thanks to his stake in Amazon. Dominance in e-commerce and the nascent field of cloud computing has made Amazon the world’s second-most valuable public company.

Jeff Bezos. Image: Amazon

Jeff Bezos. Image: Amazon

Bezos solicited ideas on Twitter last year for ways to donate some of his wealth. While he has financially supported cancer research and scholarships for immigrants, among other causes, Bezos has primarily devoted his fortune to his Blue Origin rocket company, which he described on Thursday as an “investment in the future of our planet through the development of foundational space infrastructure.”

His private ownership of The Washington Post, which has published articles critical of the White House, has also put him at odds with US President Donald Trump.

The new philanthropic effort is called the Bezos Day One Fund, a nod to the executive’s management philosophy that organizations must view every day with the fervor of a new start, or face stagnation and decline.

Within this, the “Day 1 Families Fund” will support existing non-profit organizations that offer shelter and food to young homeless families.

The "Day 1 Academies Fund" will start an organization to operate a new network of full-scholarship pre-schools for low-income communities. Citing the Amazon mantra of customer obsession, Bezos said in a tweet here: "The child will be the customer."

Bezos said in remarks to the Economic Club of Washington that it is “really really hard” for a child to catch up if they fall behind in their early years. The money will pay “gigantic dividends for decades.”

He said he did not know how much money he would eventually give away.

Bezos has yet to join “The Giving Pledge” created by fellow billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, whose more than 180 signatories have promised to give more than half of their fortunes to philanthropy.

The Amazon chief’s wealth has become problematic for some.

Earlier this month, US Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, proposed a bill in Congress called the “Stop BEZOS” Act, which would make large corporations pay workers more or pay for public assistance programs like Medicaid. Amazon has said Sanders’ statements about the company were “inaccurate and misleading.”

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

US Open 2018

US Open 2018: Serena Williams says 'every athlete, every human' should be grateful towards Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid

Sep 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Mike Pompeo defends $300 mn aid cut to Pakistan, says it didn't make satisfactory progress to fight terror

Sep 05, 2018

NewsTracker

Barack Obama wades into US midterm election battle and will campaign for Democrats; says Donald Trump is 'the symptom, not the cause' of grim political divide

Sep 07, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump fumes over 'gutless', anonymous New York Times op-ed as wild guessing game continues; Mike Pompeo denies role saying 'it's not mine'

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections 2018: Future of Donald Trump presidency and control of Congress on the line as 2-month countdown begins

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump's NSA John Bolton threatens war crimes court with sanctions; says 'we will not co-operate, the ICC is already dead to us'

Sep 11, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018

Archeology

#Ancient: World's oldest drawing, a crisscross cave painting found in Africa

Sep 13, 2018