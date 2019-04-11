Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon buys warehouse robotics startup Canvas Technology

By Jeffrey Dastin (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it had acquired Canvas Technology, a robotics startup in Boulder, Colorado, that has built autonomous carts that can move goods around warehouses. An Amazon spokeswoman did not comment on the deal's price tag but said the companies "share a common vision for a future where people work alongside robotics to further improve safety and the workplace experience.

ReutersApr 11, 2019 06:06:54 IST

Amazon buys warehouse robotics startup Canvas Technology

By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it had acquired Canvas Technology, a robotics startup in Boulder, Colorado, that has built autonomous carts that can move goods around warehouses.

An Amazon spokeswoman did not comment on the deal's price tag but said the companies "share a common vision for a future where people work alongside robotics to further improve safety and the workplace experience. We look forward to working with Canvas Technology's fantastic team to keep inventing for customers."

The world's largest online retailer has increasingly automated its fulfilment centres with robots, originally from Kiva Systems which it agreed to buy for $775 million in 2012, that transport shelves of inventory to workers to pick customer orders. Amazon has also shown growing interest in self-driving technology more broadly, recently participating in a $530 million funding round in driverless car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

The deal was earlier reported by TechCrunch.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Newstracker

Comedian is centre stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote

Apr 01, 2019
Comedian is centre stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote
Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

Newstracker

Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

Apr 01, 2019
Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

Newstracker

Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

Apr 01, 2019
Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

Newstracker

Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

Apr 01, 2019
Germany to let Britons stay if UK leaves EU without deal: report

Newstracker

Germany to let Britons stay if UK leaves EU without deal: report

Apr 01, 2019
U.N. chief wants democratic transition in Algeria

Newstracker

U.N. chief wants democratic transition in Algeria

Apr 01, 2019

science

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019