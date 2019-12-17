Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's ground network to deliver its Prime shipments. Sellers can, however, continue to use FedEx's plane-based services to fulfil Prime shipments, according to Amazon. This comes after Amazon ended its partnership with FedEx for both its ground and plane-based express services this year in a move to build its own delivery network


(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's ground network to deliver its Prime shipments.

Sellers can, however, continue to use FedEx's plane-based services to fulfil Prime shipments, according to Amazon.

This comes after Amazon ended its partnership with FedEx for both its ground and plane-based express services this year in a move to build its own delivery network.

This is likely to affect only a small number of sellers but "limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history", a FedEx representative said.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance in shipments during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-blocks-sellers-from-using-fedex-ground-for-prime-shipments-11576525190?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

