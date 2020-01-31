Reuters

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, as its efforts to speed up delivery helped attract more shoppers during the holiday season.

Net sales rose 21% to $87.44 billion (66.52 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 , beating estimates of $86.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares were up 9% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.