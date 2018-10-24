Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 22:01 IST

Amazon-backed startup launches an AR wearable that looks like regular glasses

Called Focals, the wearable device resembles a pair of thick-rimmed, black hipster glasses.

A Waterloo-based startup backed by Amazon just unveiled a set of augmented reality glasses which look the closest to regular glasses. Heck, we bet you won't be able to tell them apart at first glance.

Called Focals, the wearable device resembles a pair of thick-rimmed, black hipster glasses, but with a microphone, a speaker, a battery and a little projector all hidden inside the frames. Their creator, Thalmic Labs is also planning a change of name to 'North' with the hope that the Focals will transform the company into a "fashion and lifestyle" brand. Does sound like a massive gamble but the Focals are quite interesting.

With no physical screen, the Focals have a holographic style information display system which work with light filtering through to display information. As per a report by Vox, founder Stephen Lake describes the augmented reality glasses as, “a holographic lens that never existed before.”

The Focals look a lot like regular glasses, until you look at them from a side. Image: North

The Focals look a lot like regular glasses, until you look at them from a side. Image: North

The holographic display is also less obtrusive. It is turned off by default and responds only when it has something urgent to tell you, or if you ask it to. The display shows up text notifications right onto one of the lenses and allow users to dictate replies. Users can call an Uber or display turn-by-turn navigation and with Alexa built-in, you can also ask the Focals to give you basic information and even shop on Amazon.

Speaking to the publication North designer Marie Stipancik says, "Digital presence is just as important as physical presence, but we want people to live with their heads up."

However, getting your hands (or heads) on one seems like the most difficult thing ever.

The Focals comes in two styles — angular Classic or the elegant Round. Image: North

The Focals comes in two styles — angular Classic or the elegant Round. Image: North

If you want a pair of Focals, you can go ahead an place a pre-order online, but at the same time you also have to schedule an appointment and have 11 cameras take pictures of your head. Why? Well, the Focals are designed to be part of your life all day hence, what you get is a super-customised product that will fit you perfectly.

The Focals cost $1,299 in Canada and $999 in Brooklyn but you do have to physically go and collect your glasses at the two stores North has so far.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

also see

Alexa

Qualcomm working on chips to expand Alexa support on more Bluetooth headphones

Oct 23, 2018

Oculus

Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe to leave Facebook; cancellation of Rift 2 speculated

Oct 23, 2018

Netflix

Netflix announces it will borrow $2 billion to fund original shows and content

Oct 23, 2018

Amazon Echo speakers

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Echo smart speakers discounted up to Rs 4,500

Oct 10, 2018

Amazon Kindle

Amazon introduces all-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite starting at Rs 12,999

Oct 16, 2018

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival to return on 24 October: Here's what to expect

Oct 18, 2018

science

Microplastics

Scientists claim to have found microplastics in people's poop from pilot study

Oct 24, 2018

Science & Culture Fest

Russia's Rosatom to host Science and Culture fest in Mumbai, Delhi this week

Oct 24, 2018

Robotics

Tiny cell-sized robots can now be produced in thousands using this new technique

Oct 24, 2018

Timing Cells

Your pet can tell time and uses ‘timing cells’ to commit the minutes to memory

Oct 24, 2018