tech2 News Staff

The Amazon Apple Days sale is now live and will continue till 21 March. Apart from offers on various Apple products during the sale, Amazon is also offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max.

Here are a few iPhones that you can consider buying during the ongoing sale.

iPhone XR (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 48,899 (64 GB storage), the other two higher variants will sell at Rs 53,900. iPhone XS (Review) is also selling at a lower price. The 128 GB variant will now cost you Rs 1,03,900 and the 512 GB variant is selling at a price of Rs 1,34,900. On both the iPhones, you can get a discount of 5 percent on HSBC Cashback cards.

You can buy iPhone XS Max at a starting price of Rs 64,900 and the 256 GB and 512 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,31,900. The same HSBC Bank discount will be applicable on it as well.

People buying iPhone 11 (Review) or iPhone Pro Max (Review) can get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. The two iPhones are selling at a starting price of Rs 64,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.

iPhone 8 is currently priced at Rs 40,999 for 256 GB storage variant. You will get a discount of 5 percent on HSBC Bank Cashback card.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.