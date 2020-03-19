Thursday, March 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Apple Days sale now live: Best deals on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and more

iPhone XR is selling at a starting price of Rs 48,899 and you can get a 5 percent discount on HSBC Bank Cashback card.


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2020 18:11:09 IST

The Amazon Apple Days sale is now live and will continue till 21 March. Apart from offers on various Apple products during the sale, Amazon is also offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max.

Here are a few iPhones that you can consider buying during the ongoing sale.

iPhone XR (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 48,899 (64 GB storage), the other two higher variants will sell at Rs 53,900. iPhone XS (Review) is also selling at a lower price. The 128 GB variant will now cost you Rs 1,03,900 and the 512 GB variant is selling at a price of Rs 1,34,900. On both the iPhones, you can get a discount of 5 percent on HSBC Cashback cards.

Amazon Apple Days sale now live: Best deals on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and more

Apple iPhone XR.

You can buy iPhone XS Max at a starting price of Rs 64,900 and the 256 GB and 512 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,31,900. The same HSBC Bank discount will be applicable on it as well.

People buying iPhone 11 (Review) or iPhone Pro Max (Review) can get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. The two iPhones are selling at a starting price of Rs 64,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.

iPhone 8 is currently priced at Rs 40,999 for 256 GB storage variant. You will get a discount of 5 percent on HSBC Bank Cashback card.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

Mar 10, 2020
Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020