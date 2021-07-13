Tuesday, July 13, 2021Back to
Amazon Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 series, iPad Mini and more

During the Apple Days sale, buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.


tech2 News StaffJul 13, 2021 09:54:21 IST

Amazon has announced that the Apple Days sale is now live in India. It will come to an end on 17 July. During this sale, the e-commerce platform will give discounts and offers on Apple products including iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro Series, iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and more. Buyers will also get discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition to this, Amazon has announced that the customers can get up to Rs 9,000 discount on Apple devices.

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 series

As per Amazon, iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 71,900, down by Rs 9,000.

To recall, Amazon will host a two-day Prime Day sale in India on 26 July where buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers will get discounts and offers on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus 9, Galaxy M51 and more.

