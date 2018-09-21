Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 10:03 IST

Amazon announces Guard Mode in Alexa and Ring Stick Up Cam for home security

Amazon introduced a new feature in its digital assistant Alexa called the Guard Mode.

In a surprise event held on 20 September, Amazon launched its annual hardware products and introduced various updates that will come to Alexa—its digital assistant.

First,  it announced the "Guard Mode" or "Alexa Guard" in its digital assistant. Secondly, it announced a Ring Stick Up Cam—a security device for homes.

Alexa Guard

Amazon introduced a new feature in its digital assistant Alexa called the Guard Mode where users would be able to safeguard their houses during a robbery, fire, trespassing, or any untoward incident.

All home devices from Amazon, which support Alexa, will be enabled by the Guard Mode.

Alexa. Reuters.

Alexa. Reuters.

In order to activate it, before leaving, you need to say, “Alexa, I am leaving.” This command will activate Alexa to Guard Mode in all your Echo devices, smart lights, and third-party security service provider.

It has various smart alerts fed into its system to help Alexa understand if the safety of the house is compromised. This includes breaking glass, and smoke. Once this is detected, Alexa captures an audio clip about the incident and sends it to the user.

Additionally, there is also an Away Lighting mode, triggered when a user says “Alexa, I am leaving”. Once activated, the system will then use its machine learning chops to switch on an switch off the lights in your house, in an effort to trick thieves into thinking that someone is at home.

Alexa Guard has also integrated with security service providers like Ring and ADT. The audio clips are directly sent to the security service provider and to you. If the service provider finds anything serious, the information is sent to the first responder.

Ring Stick Up cam

Earlier this year, Amazon acquired Ring, a security service provider that also sells security products such as security cameras.

At the event, Amazon announced the launch of Ring Stick Up Cams that are indoor and outdoor security cameras. It works with Alexa.

Amazon's Ring Stick UP cam. Amazon.

Amazon's Ring Stick UP cam. Amazon.

It is an indoor and outdoor security HD security camera that comes equipped with motion-activated notifications, two-way talks, and a siren. Users can get notifications about it on their phones, tablets, PC, whenever motion is detected. You can also monitor activity via Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV, Fire Tablet. You would be able to see, hear, and speak, to people, and whosoever is present.

It also let's you check your home at any point with LIVE video on demand.

A connection to the internet via Wi-Fi or an ethernet cable is required.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

AmazonBasics Microwave

Amazon has officially announced a microwave that understands Alexa commands

Sep 21, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot, Auto, Sub and 10 new products announced to expand Alexa ecosystem

Sep 21, 2018

Amazon

Amazon to unveil eight new Alexa-powered smart home devices by end of 2018

Sep 18, 2018

Voice assistance

Government is planning an AI voice assistant in regional languages via UMANG app

Sep 18, 2018

Xbox One

Control your Xbox One with Alexa and Cortana: Here's all you need to know

Sep 07, 2018

cashierless stores

Amazon plans on opening 3,000 Amazon Go cashierless stores by 2021: Report

Sep 20, 2018

science

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

Nanotechnology

New nanofilter cleans water hundred times faster than current tech: Researchers

Sep 21, 2018

Astronomy

New gamma ray telescope coming up in Ladakh to observe exploding stars, black holes

Sep 21, 2018