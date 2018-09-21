In a surprise event held on 20 September, Amazon launched its annual hardware products and introduced various updates that will come to Alexa—its digital assistant.

First, it announced the "Guard Mode" or "Alexa Guard" in its digital assistant. Secondly, it announced a Ring Stick Up Cam—a security device for homes.

Alexa Guard

Amazon introduced a new feature in its digital assistant Alexa called the Guard Mode where users would be able to safeguard their houses during a robbery, fire, trespassing, or any untoward incident.

All home devices from Amazon, which support Alexa, will be enabled by the Guard Mode.

In order to activate it, before leaving, you need to say, “Alexa, I am leaving.” This command will activate Alexa to Guard Mode in all your Echo devices, smart lights, and third-party security service provider.

It has various smart alerts fed into its system to help Alexa understand if the safety of the house is compromised. This includes breaking glass, and smoke. Once this is detected, Alexa captures an audio clip about the incident and sends it to the user.

Additionally, there is also an Away Lighting mode, triggered when a user says “Alexa, I am leaving”. Once activated, the system will then use its machine learning chops to switch on an switch off the lights in your house, in an effort to trick thieves into thinking that someone is at home.

Alexa Guard has also integrated with security service providers like Ring and ADT. The audio clips are directly sent to the security service provider and to you. If the service provider finds anything serious, the information is sent to the first responder.

Ring Stick Up cam

Earlier this year, Amazon acquired Ring, a security service provider that also sells security products such as security cameras.

At the event, Amazon announced the launch of Ring Stick Up Cams that are indoor and outdoor security cameras. It works with Alexa.

It is an indoor and outdoor security HD security camera that comes equipped with motion-activated notifications, two-way talks, and a siren. Users can get notifications about it on their phones, tablets, PC, whenever motion is detected. You can also monitor activity via Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV, Fire Tablet. You would be able to see, hear, and speak, to people, and whosoever is present.

It also let's you check your home at any point with LIVE video on demand.

A connection to the internet via Wi-Fi or an ethernet cable is required.