Marking its 3rd anniversary in India, Amazon will be offering some great deals on its Alexa lineup in India. The company will be announcing a 24-hour sale on its products like Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and more. The sale was scheduled for today (15 February) and started at 12 midnight. Other than discounts, there is no cost EMI, debit card EMI, and Amazon Pay options to choose from. The Echo Show 5 is available at Rs 4,499 after a 50 percent discount, while the Echo Auto is offered at a price of Rs 2,999 after a 40 percent discount.

The latest fourth-generation Echo that was originally priced at Rs 9,999 is available for Rs 6,499. The fourth-generation Echo Dot plus smart bulb can be bought at a bundle offer of Rs 3,499.

There is another offer on the Echo Dot fourth-generation twin-pack plus smart bulb for Rs 5,449.

Amazon is also offering its Smart Plug for Rs 499 on the purchase of any Echo smart speaker. The Fire TV Stick Lite is getting a 43 percent discount, whereas the Fire TV Stick 4K can be bought at a flat discount of Rs 1,200.

Other products with Alexa-built-in like the Boat Stone 201A speaker is available at Rs 999 during this sale, while the Kevin and Shinco smart TVs will be available with up to 43 percent off.

The LG 4K UHD smart TVs can be purchased with up to 40 percent off, while the Dyson air purifiers, and Alexa-powered robotic vacuum cleaners will be available with up to 30 percent and 40 percent off, respectively.