Indo-Asian News Service 08 August, 2018 19:29 IST

Amazon Alexa will now recommend programmes, movies and more to DishTV users

DishTV users can ask Alexa to recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands.

Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV on 8 August said it launched its skill for Amazon Alexa which would allow users to find and recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands.

Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

Now, ask Alexa to show what you want to view on DishTV. Image: Tech2

The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android, the company added.

"DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations," said Anil Dua, group chief executive officer, Dish TV India Limited.

"We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalising search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording," Dua added.

The integration of DishTV and Alexa would also help users to check and manage their current balance, switch-off date, monthly recharge amount, pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

