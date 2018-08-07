Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 17:06 IST

Amazon Alexa ‘Answer Updates’ feature starts rolling out to US users

Amazon's Alexa is trying to update its knowledge database through Alexa Answer Update.

Like the Google Knowledge Graph which is often used for the Google Home, Amazon's digital assistant Alexa now features Alexa Answer Updates, where it will look for answers to questions it couldn't immediately answer. If the service is enabled, Alexa will let you know when it has an answer.

According to a TechCrunch report, Amazon has confirmed that the feature would be rolling out in the US, as of now.

Amazon Alexa. Reuters.

To enable this feature, you can either say, “Alexa, enable Answer Updates” or wait for it to ask you if you want to enable the feature.

Whenever you ask Alexa a question and it does not know the answer to it, it will prompt, “If you ask me a question and I don’t know the answer but I find out later, I’ll notify you.” Users also have an option to disable the Answer Updates feature.

The Amazon spokesperson reportedly said, “The Alexa service is getting smarter every day, and Answer Updates is just another way we’re continuing to expand Alexa’s Knowledge Graph.”

