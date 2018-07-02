Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 02 July, 2018 16:18 IST

Amazon Alexa adds 350 new skills for children including 'Amar Chitra Katha' quiz

The skills can be accessed on all Amazon Echo devices as well as the free Alexa app for smartphones.

Using simple voice commands with Alexa, your kids will now be able to learn about the stories from Amar Chitra Katha and know about the animal kingdom from Shikari Shambu of Tinkle, thanks to a new range of Alexa skills that Amazon launched specifically for children under 13 years of age in India.

These skills can be accessed on all Amazon Echo devices as well as the free Alexa app for smartphones, Amazon said in a statement on 2 July.

Representational Image. Image: Amazon

The Alexa India Skills Store currently has over 15,000 skills which serve use cases such as music, news, food, games, smart home and more.

With this new collection of over 350 Amazon Alexa skills, kids can challenge themselves with brain teasers and quizzes, listen to nursery rhymes and stories and have fun learning about various topics from wildlife to the English language, using simple voice commands with Alexa.

"Amar Chitra Katha has been synonymous with the knowledge of history and mythology for over 50 years. We are happy to extend our long legacy of quizzing from Uncle Pai's time, as an Alexa skill," said Sanjay Dhar, president, Amar Chitra Katha.

"Just say 'Alexa, open Amar Chitra Katha Quiz' to get started. Users can also expect hours of fun by engaging with our most popular Tinkle characters Shambu on animal facts and Suppandi on mind-boggling riddles," Dhar added.

