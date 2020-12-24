FP Trending

Amazfit is going to launch its new smartwatch in India - Amazfit FTS 2 mini on 26 December 2020. The wearable is part of the company's GTS 2 series. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini with blood-oxygen saturation measurement will cost Rs 6,999 in India. Amazfit GTS 2 mini will come in two variants - Midnight Black and Flamingo Pink. The wristband of the smartwatch is of silicon material. It will be available for pre-book from 26 December at 12 pm via the Amazon website and Amazfit India’s e-store.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features an Always-on 1.55-inch AMOLED display and has a 301 ppi resolution. The smartwatch sports a smoothly curved borderless look and has 2.5D glass display. Its body is made from light, tough aluminium alloy and the wearable weighs a mere 19.5g.

Amazfit says that the GTS 2 mini has more than 50 specially designed watch faces to change to suit your mood or look. A user can also upload his/her photo and customise the display of the smartwatch with the editable modular dial.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini works with phones running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. The smartwatch is waterproof up to 5ATM and comes powered with a 220 mAh battery that can last for 14 days on regular usage and 21 days on power saver mode. The GTS 2 mini takes about 2 hours to charge completely.

It can track your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, sleep quality, stress levels and female cycle along with a host of other health and fitness metrics.

The smartwatch comes with more than 70 built-in sports modes including running, cycling, swimming and some of the most popular indoor and outdoor sports. The GTS 2 mini also informs users about exercise stages, conditions and heart rate zones and generates a sports data report in the Zepp App after they complete their workout. This will help them track their progress.

You can also control music without pulling out your smartphone with the help of Bluetooth music. The latest Amazfit smartwatch also comes with a Bluetooth camera with the help of which you can remotely control the phone to turn on the selfie mode for clicking pictures.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a host of sensors including acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, vibration motor, and bio-tracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor.