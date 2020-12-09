FP Trending

Huami Technology's smartwatch brand Amazefit is all set to bring their stylish and functional line of devices with the GT 2 series to India in December. The GT 2 series includes the GTR2, GTS2 and GTS 2 mini. The series will launch its classic essential GTR 2 on 17 December. The other two classics will follow the launch. The GT 2 series has a long battery life and is built to last. The GTR 2 boasts of Spo2 Measurement, rotational screen, Wifi enabled 3GB music storage, 5ATM water resistance and has watch lick to keep one's data private. The watch also has a bezel-less design.

As per the statement, the GT 2 series comes packed will all-round health and fitness management features including high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeats, sleep-quality monitoring and support stress monitoring. They also come with self-developed biological data sensor, making the series perfect for a holistic and healthy lifestyle.

The company states that the smartwatch will help users record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during their workouts, making life more active and fun.

The series also features additional functions like music storage and playback, bluetooth call function, rotatable screen and watch lock. Additionally, the PAI health assessment system offers a comprehensive data analysis which is simplified for greater understanding.

As per the statement, more details about the launch will be revealed soon on the official website in.amazfit.com and on e-commerce website, Flipkart.