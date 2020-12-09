Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch with SpO2 launching in India on 17 December

The GTR 2 boasts of Spo2 Measurement, rotational screen, Wifi enabled 3GB music storage, 5ATM water resistance.


FP TrendingDec 09, 2020 13:06:35 IST

Huami Technology's smartwatch brand Amazefit is all set to bring their stylish and functional line of devices with the GT 2 series to India in December. The GT 2 series includes the GTR2, GTS2 and GTS 2 mini. The series will launch its classic essential GTR 2 on 17 December. The other two classics will follow the launch. The GT 2 series has a long battery life and is built to last. The GTR 2 boasts of Spo2 Measurement, rotational screen, Wifi enabled 3GB music storage, 5ATM water resistance and has watch lick to keep one's data private. The watch also has a bezel-less design.

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch with SpO2 launching in India on 17 December

Amazfit GTR 2

As per the statement, the GT 2 series comes packed will all-round health and fitness management features including high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeats, sleep-quality monitoring and support stress monitoring. They also come with self-developed biological data sensor, making the series perfect for a holistic and healthy lifestyle.

The company states that the smartwatch will help users record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during their workouts, making life more active and fun.

The series also features additional functions like music storage and playback, bluetooth call function, rotatable screen and watch lock. Additionally, the PAI health assessment system offers a comprehensive data analysis which is simplified for greater understanding.

As per the statement, more details about the launch will be revealed soon on the official website in.amazfit.com and on e-commerce website, Flipkart.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

China's Li Ning to team up with Xiaomi to produce 'smart' running shoes

Mar 17, 2015
China's Li Ning to team up with Xiaomi to produce 'smart' running shoes
Xiaomi to launch two new Huami Amazfit smartwatches on 24 July in India

Amazfit smartwatches

Xiaomi to launch two new Huami Amazfit smartwatches on 24 July in India

Jul 18, 2018

science

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020
Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Mystery Disease

Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Dec 09, 2020
Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Covid-19 vaccines

Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Dec 08, 2020