Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazfit Bip S Lite with heart rate monitor, 40 watch faces and more launched at Rs 3,799

The company claims 30 days of battery life on a single charge for the Bip S Lite.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2020 13:08:59 IST

Chinese brand Huami has launched its Amazfit Bip S Lite in India. The smartwatch is available for sale via Flipkart and Amazfit India website.

The model has a square dial and a single round button at the right side, in an identical fashion to the Amazfit Bip S. The button cannot be rotated but can be pressed down to carry out functions like turning on the screen and going to the home screen.

Amazfit Bip S Lite with heart rate monitor, 40 watch faces and more launched at Rs 3,799

Amazfit Bip S.

The smartwatch features a transflective colour TFT display with a 1.28 screen. The touchscreen with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels comes with a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Amazfit Bip S Lite has a BioTracker PPG optical sensor and a triple-axis acceleration sensor that monitors the heart rate and tracks the activity of the user. Additionally, the device has eight sports modes. Using the Huami-PAI health assessment feature, you will be able to analyse your PAI score collected over a period of seven days.

The company claims 30 days of battery life on a single charge for the Bip S Lite. In standby mode, the 200 mAh battery can sustain for up to 90 days. It can be connected to all Android devices with Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the watch is going to have 40 different watch faces and two custom widgets. Future updates are expected to bring more watch faces.

It will be available in India for Rs 3,799. The watch will come in three colour variants – Charcoal Black, Sakura Pink and Oxford Blue.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazfit Bip S Lite

Huami Amazfit Bip S Lite teased on Flipkart, expected to come with 8 sports mode

Jul 15, 2020
Huami Amazfit Bip S Lite teased on Flipkart, expected to come with 8 sports mode
Huami reintroduces Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch in India priced at Rs 4,999

Smart Wearables

Huami reintroduces Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch in India priced at Rs 4,999

Jul 14, 2020

science

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020