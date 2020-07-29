FP Trending

Chinese brand Huami has launched its Amazfit Bip S Lite in India. The smartwatch is available for sale via Flipkart and Amazfit India website.

The model has a square dial and a single round button at the right side, in an identical fashion to the Amazfit Bip S. The button cannot be rotated but can be pressed down to carry out functions like turning on the screen and going to the home screen.

The smartwatch features a transflective colour TFT display with a 1.28 screen. The touchscreen with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels comes with a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Amazfit Bip S Lite has a BioTracker PPG optical sensor and a triple-axis acceleration sensor that monitors the heart rate and tracks the activity of the user. Additionally, the device has eight sports modes. Using the Huami-PAI health assessment feature, you will be able to analyse your PAI score collected over a period of seven days.

The company claims 30 days of battery life on a single charge for the Bip S Lite. In standby mode, the 200 mAh battery can sustain for up to 90 days. It can be connected to all Android devices with Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the watch is going to have 40 different watch faces and two custom widgets. Future updates are expected to bring more watch faces.

It will be available in India for Rs 3,799. The watch will come in three colour variants – Charcoal Black, Sakura Pink and Oxford Blue.