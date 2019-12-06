ReutersDec 06, 2019 00:16:04 IST
(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Waymo said on Thursday its app will now be available to iPhone users in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Alphabet Inc
The company, which launched the first commercial automated ride-hailing service last December, now has over 1,500 monthly active riders - those who took at least one ride in the past 28 days.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
