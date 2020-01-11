Saturday, January 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alphabet's legal head David Drummond to retire this month

By Paresh Dave (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the company's handling of sexual misconduct complaints.


ReutersJan 11, 2020 01:15:23 IST

Alphabets legal head David Drummond to retire this month

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the company's handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

Drummond, also senior vice president of corporate development, had been with Google since its start. He incorporated the company as outside counsel, winning the business of co-founders' Larry Page and Sergey Brin. He later spent nearly 18 years as the company's top lawyer and one of its few black executives.

His last day will be Jan. 31, Alphabet said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Russia and Italy call for peaceful solution to Libya crisis

Dec 27, 2019
Russia and Italy call for peaceful solution to Libya crisis
Optimism on trade, online shopping pushes Wall Street to records

Newstracker

Optimism on trade, online shopping pushes Wall Street to records

Dec 27, 2019
Alaska set to finish 2019 with record warm year

Newstracker

Alaska set to finish 2019 with record warm year

Dec 27, 2019
Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan palace in eastern Mexico

Newstracker

Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan palace in eastern Mexico

Dec 27, 2019
Wildfire in Chilean port city of Valparaiso leaves 700 homeless

Newstracker

Wildfire in Chilean port city of Valparaiso leaves 700 homeless

Dec 27, 2019
Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot

Newstracker

Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot

Dec 27, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019