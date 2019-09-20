Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alphabet unit to make drone deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the U.S

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's aviation unit Wing said on Thursday it has partnered with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and FedEx Corp for deliveries directly to homes in Virginia using drones, beginning next month. Earlier in April, Wing got the approval to start deliveries using drones in the state, making it the first company to get U.S


ReutersSep 20, 2019 00:16:45 IST

Alphabet unit to make drone deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the U.S

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's aviation unit Wing said on Thursday it has partnered with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and FedEx Corp for deliveries directly to homes in Virginia using drones, beginning next month.

Earlier in April, Wing got the approval to start deliveries using drones in the state, making it the first company to get U.S. air carrier certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In January, the FAA proposed rules that would allow drones to operate over populated areas and to end a requirement for permits for night use.

Wing has already begun commercial air deliveries in Canberra, Australia and Helsinki, Finland.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood

Sep 05, 2019
Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood
Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Newstracker

Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Sep 05, 2019
Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Newstracker

Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Sep 05, 2019
Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Newstracker

Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Sep 05, 2019
Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Newstracker

Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Sep 05, 2019
Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Newstracker

Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Sep 05, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019