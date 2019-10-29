ReutersOct 29, 2019 02:15:54 IST
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc
The company reported a net income of $7.07 billion (£5.50 billion), or $10.12 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $9.19 billion, or $13.06 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 20% to $40.5 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $40.33 billion and earnings of $12.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
