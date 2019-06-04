Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's shares closed 6% down on Monday following reports that the U.S. Justice Department may investigate Google for hampering competition.

ReutersJun 04, 2019 04:06:37 IST

Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's shares closed 6% down on Monday following reports that the U.S. Justice Department may investigate Google for hampering competition.

The potential investigation represents the latest attack on a tech company by the Trump administration, which has accused social media companies and Google of suppressing conservative voices on their platforms online.

Alphabet's market capitalization was reduced by $54 billion as its shares recorded their biggest drop outside earnings since April 2011. Facebook Inc closed 7.5% down, while Amazon.com Inc fell about 5%.

Amazon shares were also pressured by news that the company could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between U.S. regulators, which puts the e-commerce giant under the trade commission's watch.

Evercore ISI analyst Kevin Rippey cut his price target on the Alphabet stock by $50 to $1,200, the second lowest on Wall Street and well below the median price target of $1,350.

"For investors, the investigation comes at a time when the stock's bull case is challenged by concerns of an abrupt revenue slowdown last quarter," Rippey said.

"While precedent suggests that Google enjoys broad discretion over the direction of search results, the questions arising from an investigation will challenge the possibility of multiple expansion," he added.

Google's search, YouTube, reviews, maps and other businesses, which are largely free to consumers but financed through advertising, have catapulted it from a start-up to one of the world's richest companies in just two decades.

Along the way, it has made enemies in the tech world, who have complained to law enforcers about its market dominance, and also in Washington, where lawmakers have complained about issues from its alleged political bias to its plans for China.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post said a possible investigation could lead to a breakup.

"To break up Google, the DoJ would likely have to file a lawsuit and convince judges that Google has undermined competition. It is very rare to break up a company but not unheard of," Post wrote in a note.

Google also faced a widespread outage on Sunday as it experienced high levels of congestion in the eastern United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube. The company later said it identified the root cause and resolved the issue, but did not elaborate further.

The U.S. Justice Department has jurisdiction for a potential probe of Apple Inc as part of a broader review of whether technology giants are using their size to act in an anti-competitive manner, two sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and James Emmanuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Newstracker

IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes

May 23, 2019
IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes
Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

Newstracker

Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

May 23, 2019
Libyan commander Haftar told Macron no ceasefire for now - French presidency

Newstracker

Libyan commander Haftar told Macron no ceasefire for now - French presidency

May 23, 2019
House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case - statement

Newstracker

House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case - statement

May 23, 2019
Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress' approval - senator

Newstracker

Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress' approval - senator

May 23, 2019
New Jersey man charged with threatening to bomb Trump Tower

Newstracker

New Jersey man charged with threatening to bomb Trump Tower

May 23, 2019

science

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019