Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alphabet first-quarter revenue misses estimates

(Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Monday, amid increased scrutiny on the company's privacy practices and efforts to restrict advertising on potentially offensive content. The company reported a net income of $6.66 billion, or $9.50 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share in the three months ended March 31, from $9.40 billion, or $13.33 per share, a year earlier.

ReutersApr 30, 2019 02:06:34 IST

Alphabet first-quarter revenue misses estimates

(Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Monday, amid increased scrutiny on the company's privacy practices and efforts to restrict advertising on potentially offensive content.

The company reported a net income of $6.66 billion, or $9.50 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share in the three months ended March 31, from $9.40 billion, or $13.33 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter results included a $1.7 billion fine by the European Commission for having placed anticompetitive advertising restrictions on websites using its search widgets.

Revenue jumped 16.7 percent to $36.34 billion.

Excluding the fine, the company earned $11.90 per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $37.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Newstracker

Muslim-American lawmaker's supporters rally outside Trump event in Minnesota

Apr 16, 2019
Muslim-American lawmaker's supporters rally outside Trump event in Minnesota
Americans, frequent visitors to Notre-Dame, begin fundraising efforts

Newstracker

Americans, frequent visitors to Notre-Dame, begin fundraising efforts

Apr 16, 2019
Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

Newstracker

Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

Apr 16, 2019
Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion

Newstracker

Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion

Apr 16, 2019
Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations

Newstracker

Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations

Apr 16, 2019
Asia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls

Newstracker

Asia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls

Apr 16, 2019

science

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019