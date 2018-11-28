Wednesday, November 28, 2018 Back to
Alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 with Exynos 9820 chipset beats the Mate 20 Pro in AnTuTu

This variant of the Galaxy S10 is running on Samsung's new Exynos 9820 chipset based on an 8 nm process.

tech2 News Staff Nov 28, 2018 09:30 AM IST

Recently we heard about a report which said that the Samsung Galaxy S10 might come with a variant which will have 12 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage. Far-fetched as it may seem, seeing the current trend of smartphones with 10 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage, it doesn't seem unlikely that such a Samsung phone will exist.

Now we have new leaks coming from benchmarking website AnTuTu which has shed light on the performance of the Galaxy S10.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

This variant of the Galaxy S10 is running on Samsung's new Exynos 9820 chipset based on an 8 nm manufacturing process. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. The AnTuTu score of this device happens to be 325,076.

AnTuTu results for S10.

Keep in mind that this will most likely be the variant coming to the Indian markets. Comparing it to the recently announced Huawei Mate 20 Pro, we see that the latter has a score of 307,059 which is just short of the S10. Another interesting thing to notice here is that the S10 hasn't managed to beat the insanely powerful Apple iPhone XS as the Apple flagships managed a score of 352,405.

(Also Read: Our 300-test-strong investigation shows Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks)

Although benchmarks are by no means a definitive way of concluding a device's performance, it does give us a fair idea on how good the device is. The AnTuTu scores have shown that the S10 Exynos variant is faster than the Mate 20 Pro but slower than the iPhone XS on paper.

One more thing to note here is that the S10 will also be launching with the Snapdragon 8150 variant which will likely be available in Europe, the US and South Korea. An unnamed device was tested with the chipset and showed a score of 362,292 which is the highest we have seen on a smartphone till now.

