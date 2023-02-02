Mehul Reuben Das

In a significant step that highlights India’s manufacturing prowess and why international electronics want to set up their production facilities in India, Samsung has announced that the all of the devices of the Galaxy S23 series offered in India will be produced in Samsung’s Noida plant in India’s Uttar Pradesh. Samsung currently meets the vast majority of domestic demand in India through its local manufacturing plant in Noida.

The decision by Samsung to sell ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S23 smartphones demonstrates the company’s dedication to India’s manufacturing and growth narrative.

In 2018, Samsung opened the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida, with the goal of making India a worldwide manufacturing base. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this plant.

The Galaxy S23 series smartphones use a tweaked unit of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which has been specially designed for the Galaxy S23 series. The slightly tweaked SoC aims to provide a premium experience with AI-powered, future-ready mobile gaming, and impressively sustained gameplay with the world’s fastest mobile graphics. In addition, the new S23 series has more recyclable materials than any prior Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 series sets the bar for sustainbibility in consumer tech. It uses even more recycled components than the Galaxy S22 series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and recycled glass, as well as post-consumer recycled plastics acquired from abandoned fishing nets, water barrels, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has Samsung’s most advanced camera technology, which is designed to provide breathtaking detail in virtually any lighting situation. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s powerful 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor captures breathtaking moments with incredible accuracy.

Samsung has also emphasised on security and privacy and has therefore included Samsung Knox protection with the Galaxy S23 series, which has acquired more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform, or solution on the market. Knox Vault, which was initially launched on the Galaxy S21 series, safeguards sensitive information on the Galaxy S23 series by separating it from the rest of the device, including the OS, for greater vulnerability protection.