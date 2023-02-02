Thursday, February 02, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

All Samsung Galaxy S23 devices for Indian customers to be made at India’s Noida plant

Samsung's smartphone manufacturing unit in Noida, India, is the largest mobile factory in the world. The factory will make all Galaxy S23 series devices to be sold in India at the Noida plant.


Mehul Reuben DasFeb 02, 2023 07:52:41 IST

In a significant step that highlights India’s manufacturing prowess and why international electronics want to set up their production facilities in India, Samsung has announced that the all of the devices of the Galaxy S23 series offered in India will be produced in Samsung’s Noida plant in India’s Uttar Pradesh. Samsung currently meets the vast majority of domestic demand in India through its local manufacturing plant in Noida.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 devices for Indian customers to be made at India’s Noida plant

The decision by Samsung to sell ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S23 smartphones demonstrates the company’s dedication to India’s manufacturing and growth narrative.

In 2018, Samsung opened the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida, with the goal of making India a worldwide manufacturing base. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this plant. 

The Galaxy S23 series smartphones use a tweaked unit of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which has been specially designed for the Galaxy S23 series. The slightly tweaked SoC aims to provide a premium experience with AI-powered, future-ready mobile gaming, and impressively sustained gameplay with the world’s fastest mobile graphics. In addition, the new S23 series has more recyclable materials than any prior Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 series sets the bar for sustainbibility in consumer tech. It uses even more recycled components than the Galaxy S22 series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and recycled glass, as well as post-consumer recycled plastics acquired from abandoned fishing nets, water barrels, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has Samsung’s most advanced camera technology, which is designed to provide breathtaking detail in virtually any lighting situation. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s powerful 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor captures breathtaking moments with incredible accuracy.

Samsung has also emphasised on security and privacy and has therefore included Samsung Knox protection with the Galaxy S23 series, which has acquired more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform, or solution on the market. Knox Vault, which was initially launched on the Galaxy S21 series, safeguards sensitive information on the Galaxy S23 series by separating it from the rest of the device, including the OS, for greater vulnerability protection.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra first impressions: Familiar, and yet worlds apart

Feb 01, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra first impressions: Familiar, and yet worlds apart
Samsung Galaxy S23 series European prices leaked, here’s how much they will cost in India

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 series European prices leaked, here’s how much they will cost in India

Jan 25, 2023

science

Terminator comes to life: Scientists create shapeshifting robot that liquefies on command

Robotics

Terminator comes to life: Scientists create shapeshifting robot that liquefies on command

Jan 27, 2023
Straight out of SciFi: Scientists use laser to guide lightning strikes to a safe place from critical targets

Laser Tech

Straight out of SciFi: Scientists use laser to guide lightning strikes to a safe place from critical targets

Jan 17, 2023
SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket with a classified military payload for US Space Force

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket with a classified military payload for US Space Force

Jan 16, 2023
For the love of Bond: Canadian Engineers make a drone that 'can see through walls' using WiFi

Spy Tech

For the love of Bond: Canadian Engineers make a drone that 'can see through walls' using WiFi

Jan 16, 2023