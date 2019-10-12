tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro for the global markets with sales for the former having already begun while the latter will go on sale in a week's time. However, we do remember that OnePlus had showcased a 5G phone, albeit only a part of it, at MWC 2019.

We were told that the device could be coming out at the end of 2019. Now we are learning that OnePlus is looking to take 5G seriously and consequently all phone's being launched next year by the company will be having 5G capabilities.

CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau, in an interaction with media after the launch of the OnePlus 7T series in London, said the company is looking to expand 5G usage in countries where the technology has taken off.

“Speaking about 5G development in different countries, things are at various different stages. In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year. So again, this has to go back to looking at suitability for products in different regions,” said Lau

This could mean that while OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, 8T Pro might come with 5G, in countries like India the feature will be supported as and when 5G is ready to roll-out.