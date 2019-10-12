Saturday, October 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

All OnePlus phones in 2018 could support 5G, Indian market to get the feature later

OnePlus is looking to expand 5G usage in countries where the technology has taken off.


tech2 News StaffOct 12, 2019 09:48:34 IST

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro for the global markets with sales for the former having already begun while the latter will go on sale in a week's time. However, we do remember that OnePlus had showcased a 5G phone, albeit only a part of it, at MWC 2019.

All OnePlus phones in 2018 could support 5G, Indian market to get the feature later

Representational image. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

We were told that the device could be coming out at the end of 2019. Now we are learning that OnePlus is looking to take 5G seriously and consequently all phone's being launched next year by the company will be having 5G capabilities.

CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau, in an interaction with media after the launch of the OnePlus 7T series in London, said the company is looking to expand 5G usage in countries where the technology has taken off.

“Speaking about 5G development in different countries, things are at various different stages. In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year. So again, this has to go back to looking at suitability for products in different regions,” said Lau

This could mean that while OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, 8T Pro might come with 5G, in countries like India the feature will be supported as and when 5G is ready to roll-out.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T reportedly will get 960 fps slow motion and 4K ultra-wide video support

Sep 30, 2019
OnePlus 7T reportedly will get 960 fps slow motion and 4K ultra-wide video support
OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked

Oct 07, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12.00 pm for Rs 53,999

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12.00 pm for Rs 53,999

Oct 12, 2019
OnePlus 7T Review: Turning up the heat in the flagship smartphone segment, again

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Review: Turning up the heat in the flagship smartphone segment, again

Oct 10, 2019
OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro at the 26 Sep event, and nobody noticed

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro at the 26 Sep event, and nobody noticed

Oct 08, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Oct 10, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019