tech2 News Staff

Amazon today made two big announcements regarding the Amazon Fire TV features. First, the company announced that the YouTube app will be available on all Fire TV devices. Now you will be able to access YouTube simply by giving a voice command to Alexa, "Alexa, open YouTube". In addition to this, you will also be able to play compatible videos in 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported TVs and streaming media players.

In 2017, Google blocked YouTube from Amazon Fire TV, accused the e-commerce platform and criticised the online retailer for not selling Google hardware.

The second announcement was that the company has now rolled out the "Alexa announcements" feature on its Fire TV devices in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and India. This feature will let users make an announcement with some background music. For example, you need to announce that dinner is ready. All you need to do is, enable the announcement feature on your device and simply press the microphone button on Alexa voice remote and say, "Alexa announce that dinner is ready". It will automatically give some background music and will announce the same in your voice.

For this feature to work, the Fire TV must be turned on and switched to the Fire TV input. It will give you audio and video notification about the announcement.

