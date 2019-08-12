Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

All Amazon Fire TV devices will get YouTube app starting today, company confirms

The Alexa announcement feature has also been rolled out on all Fire TV devices in some countries.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 17:26:45 IST

Amazon today made two big announcements regarding the Amazon Fire TV features. First, the company announced that the YouTube app will be available on all Fire TV devices. Now you will be able to access YouTube simply by giving a voice command to Alexa, "Alexa, open YouTube". In addition to this, you will also be able to play compatible videos in 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported TVs and streaming media players.

In 2017, Google blocked YouTube from Amazon Fire TV, accused the e-commerce platform and criticised the online retailer for not selling Google hardware.

All Amazon Fire TV devices will get YouTube app starting today, company confirms

Representational image. Reuters

The second announcement was that the company has now rolled out the "Alexa announcements" feature on its Fire TV devices in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and India. This feature will let users make an announcement with some background music. For example, you need to announce that dinner is ready. All you need to do is, enable the announcement feature on your device and simply press the microphone button on Alexa voice remote and say, "Alexa announce that dinner is ready". It will automatically give some background music and will announce the same in your voice.

For this feature to work, the Fire TV must be turned on and switched to the Fire TV input. It will give you audio and video notification about the announcement.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Amazon Freedom sale 2019

Amazon Freedom sale 2019: Best deals on Amazon exclusive devices

Aug 11, 2019
Amazon Freedom sale 2019: Best deals on Amazon exclusive devices
Silicon Valley Classic: Fifth seed Donna Vekic stuns former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka to enter third round

SportsTracker

Silicon Valley Classic: Fifth seed Donna Vekic stuns former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka to enter third round

Aug 02, 2019
Silicon Valley Classic: Victoria Azarenka strolls past qualifier Harmony Tan to reach second round; Danielle Collins advances

SportsTracker

Silicon Valley Classic: Victoria Azarenka strolls past qualifier Harmony Tan to reach second round; Danielle Collins advances

Jul 31, 2019
CoCo Vandeweghe makes winning return to tennis at Silicon Valley Classic after nine-month break

SportsTracker

CoCo Vandeweghe makes winning return to tennis at Silicon Valley Classic after nine-month break

Jul 30, 2019
Silicon Valley Classic: China's Zheng Saisai beats Aryna Sabalenka in final to win career's first WTA title

SportsTracker

Silicon Valley Classic: China's Zheng Saisai beats Aryna Sabalenka in final to win career's first WTA title

Aug 05, 2019
Books Lovers Day: Ten unputdownable technology books that everyone loves

technology books

Books Lovers Day: Ten unputdownable technology books that everyone loves

Aug 09, 2019

science

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 12, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019